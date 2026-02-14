PIL in SC seeks display boards at police stations showing punishment for false complaints

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to install display boards at police stations, court complexes and public offices warning of punishment for filing false complaints, charges and sharing fabricated evidence.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay says that false complaints, charges and sharing fabricated evidence against innocent citizens are a serious threat to the Right to Life, Liberty and Dignity, and Rule of Law.

"Chapter XIV of the BNS 2023 has specific provisions to address these menaces. But Centre and States have not taken apposite steps to implement them," the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, said.

The plea has also sought directions to take steps to inform a complainant about the punishment for filing false cases and false information.

"Direct respondents to take an undertaking/affidavit that averments made in Complaint, Statement, Evidence and Charges are true and correct, in order to control False Complaint and Frivolous Cases," the plea said. PTI PKS MPL MPL