PIL on prohibiting PM, CM from attending Ayodhya ceremony dismissed as infructuous

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous a PIL seeking to prohibit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from participating in the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

When the case was mentioned on Thursday, no one appeared on behalf of petitioner and the state government counsel said the aforesaid ceremony has already been held on January 22 and hence the cause does not survive.

Taking note of this submission, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the PIL filed by Bhola Das, a Ghaziabad resident.

The court said since the said ceremony has already concluded, the PIL has become infructuous. PTI COR RAJ TIR TIR