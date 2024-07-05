Pilgrim from Meerut dies while trekking down from Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar, July 5 (PTI) A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, who had come to visit the Rudranath temple in Uttarakhand, died after falling into a ditch while trekking down a steep slope on his way back.

The District Disaster Management Centre said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Omender Singh (48), a resident of Kankar Kheda in Meerut, had come to visit the Rudranath temple. On his way back from the temple, he fell 200 metres down into a ditch, it said.

A relief and rescue team was rushed to the site but Singh had died on the spot.

The spot was far away from the nearest road and it took the rescuers hours to retrieve the body late on Wednesday night.

The trek to the Rudranath temple, which is part of the Panch Kedar range, is considered one of the most difficult treks in Uttarakhand.

A 'darshan' of the temple can be had only after traversing a distance of about 20 km, of which more than half is a steep climb. The road to the temple passes through dangerous hills at many places.