Pilgrim from UP dies in bus collision in West Bengal's Hooghly

Balrampur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh was killed and nine others were injured when a bus carrying devotees to Jagannath Puri collided with another bus in West Bengal's Hooghly district, officials here said on Wednesday.

Balrampur District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal said the bus, carrying pilgrims from Balrampur and Gonda districts of UP, met with the accident in the Gurap police station area of Hooghly on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdev Mishra (45), a resident of Utraula in Balrampur, while the injured include Dhaniram, Leelavati, Ghumman Prajapati, Dayanand Verma, Santram and Shanti Devi, among others. They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, Agarwal said.

"As soon as the information was received, we established contact with the Hooghly district administration and requested them to provide the best possible medical care to the injured. The Additional District Magistrate has been directed to stay in constant touch with Hooghly officials as well as the families of the victims," Agarwal told reporters.

He said efforts were being made to bring back the body of the deceased to Balrampur after completing the necessary formalities.

A helpline number has also been issued to provide information and assistance to the families of the pilgrims.