Amid Maha Kumbh rush physical classes suspended in Prayagraj secondary schools till Feb 12

Prayagraj: In view of the massive influx of devotees ahead of Maghi Purnima, all secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj will suspend physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shift to online learning, officials said.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate of Prayagraj to the District Inspector of Schools, the decision was taken considering the inconvenience students might face in commuting during this period.

According to the directive, online classes will continue for all students, and teachers must report to schools as per schedule to conduct ongoing practical and home examinations.

Notably, over 77.20 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam by 8 PM on Thursday. Since January 13, approximately 40 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh.

Maghi Purnima -- which is considered a special bathing date-- will be celebrated on February 12.

Earlier, the Varanasi district administration had ordered the closure of schools in urban areas amid a rise in the number of pilgrims thronging the city.

The administration asked schools to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till Saturday, an official said.

Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, around 120 km away.