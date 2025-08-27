Pilgrimage already suspended when cloudburst led to Vaishno Devi landslide: J-K L-G

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reached out to people injured in the Vaishno Devi landslide, and said it was the result of a cloudburst and the pilgrimage was already suspended when it occurred.

He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and briefed them about the post-flood situation.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said.

Interacting with reporters, Sinha said, "This has been a very unfortunate incident. Around noon yesterday, a cloudburst occurred when the yatra was already suspended.

"Due to the cloudburst, several people were swept away by the waters. Many precious lives have been lost, and several others have been injured," he said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked why officials did not stop pilgrims from treading the track when there was a warning of the calamity.

Sinha, who visited the injured pilgrims at Narayana Hospital in Katra, said, "I have just met the injured persons. Thirteen of them are admitted to the hospital here; they are stable and are receiving the best possible treatment." The L-G said many of those who died in the landslide have already been identified, and arrangements are being made by the administration and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to send bodies to their families.

"No amount of compensation can make up for the loss of life, but according to the shrine board's policy, an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of each deceased," he added.

The L-G said he spoke to the prime minister and the Union home minister about the devastation Jammu suffered in the calamity.

"The entire administration is engaged in protecting people's lives and property. Relief and rescue operations are underway. In the evening meeting, we will discuss how these efforts can be further strengthened," he said.

In a post on X, the L-G said, "At SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, I met devotees injured in the landslide and enquired about their health. Urged doctors to ensure the best possible treatment. My gratitude to emergency responders, SMVDSB employees and citizens whose exemplary interventions saved many lives." He further said relief and rescue work is underway in various districts. "I directed officials for maximum readiness and presence of staff at their posts to respond to emergency situations." PTI AB NSD NSD