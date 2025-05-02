Pilgrimage to Adi Kailash begins

Pithoragarh (U'khand), May 2 (PTI) The Adi Kailash yatra began on Friday with the first batch of pilgrims turning up for a "darshan" of the peak on the first day.

A temple dedicated to Shiva-Parvati and located about two km from the peak was also opened for devotees at 12 noon amid rituals performed by the Rang community.

More than 200 devotees, including 150 Rang villagers, were present as the temple gate was opened, said Kartik Bhatia, a devotee from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh town.

The temple was opened according to Rang tribe rituals by Gopal Singh Kutiyal and Virendra Singh Kutiyal, the priests from Kuti village in the Vyas valley, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manjit Singh said.

The priests were dressed in their traditional attires, while people from other Rang villages of the Vyas valley sang folk songs in praise of Shiva and Parvati.

More than 1,500 devotees, including people from all six villages in the Vyas valley, were present on the occasion, the SDM said.