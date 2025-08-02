Pilgrimage to Kedarnath resumes via trek route

Rudraprayag: The pilgrimage to Kedarnath resumed on Saturday via the trek route after remaining closed for a few days.

A group of pilgrims was sent to Kedarnath from Sonprayag via Gaurikund when the road meant for pedestrians became walkable to some extent on Saturday, Rudraprayag SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said. .

However, the national highway going to the temple continues to remain closed between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, and efforts are being made by the PWD to clear it, he said. Until the highway is restored, pilgrims will have to walk 22 km to reach Kedarnath, he added.

Pilgrimage to Kedarnath by road was temporarily halted on July 30 after the highway at Mankutiya sliding zone between Sonprayag and Gaurikund was blocked due to landslide.

Only the returning pilgrims were being brought back through an alternate pedestrian route with the help of security forces.

In case of rain, the movement will be temporarily stopped for the safety of pilgrims, Konde said. He also appealed to pilgrims to travel only after taking an update on weather conditions.