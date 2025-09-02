Pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi temple  suspended for 8th consecutive day, fresh rain in Katra

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) The otherwise bustling Katra base camp and route leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine wore a deserted look as the pilgrimage to the temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district remained suspended for the eighth straight day on Tuesday.

Fresh rainfall was witnessed in Katra and Trikuta hills, the abode of the shrine, on Tuesday.

The yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure in the wake of adverse weather conditions, officials said, adding the tracks have been closed for all movement.

Although necessary repairs have been completed, the decision to resume the pilgrimage will depend on improvement in weather conditions and the safety of pilgrims, they said.

With the suspension of the yatra, Katra and the path to the cave shrine -- once bustling with devotees chanting 'Jai Mata Di' -- now wears a deserted look.

“The suspension has left the base camp and adjoining areas deserted, as devotees wait for the resumption of the pilgrimage,” local businessman Arvind Kumar said.

He said hotels are mostly vacant, restaurants have almost no visitors, and transport remains idle due to the suspension of the yatra, a period that otherwise witnesses heavy pilgrim rush.

As compared to the arrival of 7,10,914 and 7,48,030 pilgrims in August 2023 and 2024 respectively, this year the number was significantly lower due to the cloudburst on August 26. In July, 6,77,652 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine.

The Reasi district administration and shrine board officials are closely monitoring the situation, while restoration work on damaged tracks and roads is underway, officials said.

In view of the threat to buildings along landslide-prone areas in Katra base camp, the administration has identified 80 vulnerable structures, including 15 hotels, and vacated them as a safety measure.

“There are no pilgrims in these hotels or structures now,” an official said.

A detailed survey is underway to assess structural safety and potential risks, with precautionary measures being implemented to protect both pilgrims and residents, officials added.

The move comes as the region faces heightened landslide threats due to incessant rain, prompting authorities to prioritise evacuation planning and infrastructure safeguards.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has already cancelled all bookings, including helicopter services and accommodations, offering a 100 percent refund until the yatra resumes.

The weather office has asked people have been asked to remain alert in view of heavy rains and the possibility of flash floods over the next 48 hours in Jammu region.

Reasi district is among the worst-hit areas in the Union Territory. A landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt last Tuesday, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 20 others.

The yatra was suspended last Tuesday until further orders.

Nestled amidst the Trikuta mountains, the Vaishnodevi temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India, attracting nearly a crore devotees every year. PTI AB DV DV