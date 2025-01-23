Pilgrims en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj injured in road accident

Kaushambi: Seven pilgrims sustained minor injuries when the mini bus they were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle here on Thursday morning, officials said.

The pilgrims were on their way to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, according to officials.

"The accident occurred this morning on the Kalyanpur Overbridge in the Kokhraj police station area. The mini bus, carrying 27 pilgrims from Mathura to Prayagraj, hit an unidentified vehicle that suddenly applied brakes," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

"Seven passengers suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid at the spot and continued their journey to Prayagraj after treatment. All of them have now reached the Maha Kumbh," Srivastava added.