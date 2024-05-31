Pilgrims have narrow escape as bus on way to Gangotri overturns

Uttarkashi, May 31 (PTI) Pilgrims from Karnataka had a narrow escape on Friday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on the Yamunotri National Highway.

There were forty pilgrims in the bus at the time of the mishap which took place near Silkyara, the disaster control room here said. The bus was carrying the pilgrims from Yamunotri to Gangotri.

SDRF, police, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited personnel and locals rushed to the spot and rescued all passengers, it said. Fifteen of them sustained minor injuries in the accident, officials said.

The overturned bus was removed from the road and traffic was restored along the route.