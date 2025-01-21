Pilgrims throng Kinnar Akhara at Maha Kumbh, members say sect 'sealed right to spirituality'

Mahakumbh Nagar: Having faced stiff resistance when they tried to register an 'akhara' for transgender persons 10 years ago, the tent of their sect at the ongoing Maha Kumbh is now flooded with pilgrims queuing up for blessings.

More than 3,000 trans persons, most of them abandoned by their families, are residing in the akhara and taking part in the sacred bathing ritual at the Sangam.

The surge of devotees seeking their blessings has finally offered them hope that they would be accepted in society.

Mahamandleshawar of Kinnar Akhara, Pavitra Nandan Giri -- who identified herself as a woman -- told PTI that society had always despised eunuchs.

"We have always been considered inferior. When we wanted to register an akhara for ourselves, questions were raised about our religion. We were asked why we needed it. Despite the resistance, we managed to register it 10 years ago and this is our first Maha Kumbh," she said.

Akharas are monastic institutions or sects that unite seers (ascetics) under specific spiritual traditions and practices.

Giri said, "Today, we are able to take a dip at the Sangam, conduct processions similar to other akharas, and perform rituals. The akhara is flooded with pilgrims and they are lining up to take our blessings. We are proud to have found our place and hopefully we will be accepted more in society as well."

A nursing graduate, Giri said her family abandoned her, as is the case with many trans persons, and she found herself in the community and her new family.

"Life is difficult for us. As a child, I would play with my brothers and sisters, unaware that I was not one of them. Once known, everyone treated me like I was inferior or untouchable. I even completed my formal education but still continued to face discrimination," she said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kinnar Akhara is the 14th akhara at the Maha Kumbh.

The 13 akharas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen.

Each akhara is allocated specific time slots for certain rituals, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with processions featuring decorated elephants, horses and bands.

The Juna Akhara is one of the oldest and largest among the 13.

Mahamandleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi, who also identified as a woman, said they were treated at par with other seers at the Maha Kumbh.

"We are chanting prayers, singing 'bhajan (hymns)' and performing 'yagya (offering in fire)'. People are queuing up to take one-rupee coins from us. It is considered auspicious when a 'kinnar' gives blessings. Though this is well known, society still refuses to accept us. The akhara has now sealed our right to spirituality," she said.

Asked about the resistance faced by the akhara, Tripathi said, "The resistance was less from people and more on grounds of religion. I asked if we did not even have the right to pray or call ourselves Hindu? The Juna Akhara came with us and our akhara was established to promote inclusivity and bring visibility to marginalised communities. We want to send out a message that spirituality transcends all boundaries of gender and identity."

Visakhapatnam native Trinatha Uika, who also identified as a woman, said she was four when her family learnt that she was "different".

"I was too young to realise why I was being treated as an inferior, what my fault was. I learnt all these lessons away from my family when I was growing up. I never saw them again. This community is my family now," she said.

The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days. More than seven crore pilgrims have so far taken a holy dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.