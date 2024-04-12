Pilibhit has decide to defeat BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Pilibhit: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the BJP government at the Centre scrapped the three "black" farm laws after realising the strength of farmers.

At a rally here in support of party candidate Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, Yadav also said that the people of Pilibhit have made up their minds to defeat the BJP and the saffron party is scared.

"The faces of BJP people turn 'peela' (yellow) on hearing the name of Pilibhit," Yadav said.

This is the first political rally of Yadav in Uttar Pradesh after the polls were announced.

The former chief minister also attacked the BJP government over the issue of electoral bonds and demonetisation.

"Tell me if this electoral bond and the demonetisation are not ways to turn black money into white. They have made all their black money into white," he charged.

Gangwar is pitted against Jitin Prasada of the BJP and Anis Ahmed of the BSP in this seat.

A cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Prasada was given a ticket overlooking sitting MP Varun Gandhi from the seat.

Samajwadi Party, Congress and All India Trinamool Congress are contesting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA alliance.

Pilibhit seat, which has over 18 lakh voters, will go to polls in the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.