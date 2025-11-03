Pillar of bridge caves in at Bihar's Araria

Araria (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) A pillar of a small bridge in Bihar's Araria district caved in on Monday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place at Forbesganj, the official said.

Speaking to PTI, District Magistrate (DM) Anil Kumar said, "I have sought a detailed report regarding the incident." According to locals, a middle pillar of the bridge, belonging to the Rural Works Department (RWD) of the state government, situated over Parman River in Kevlashi village under Forbesganj sub-division, caved in on Monday.

The bridge, worth Rs 4 crore, was constructed in 2019. It connects Forbesganj with Pategna village and other surrounding areas.

Officials said the movement of traffic on the bridge has been completely stopped and a team of technical experts from the RWD Department will be sent to inquire into the incident.

The state witnessed the collapse of a dozen bridges, big and small, in different districts last year. PTI PKD ACD