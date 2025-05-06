Pillar of under-construction railway overbridge collapses in MP's Vidisha

Vidisha (MP), May 6 (PTI) The pillar of an under-construction railway overbridge in Vidisha city of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Tuesday evening, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

"At around 8 pm, the pillar of an under-construction bridge near Arihant Vihar Colony collapsed. Soon after being alerted, a team of local administration reached the spot and the debris of the fallen pillar was removed," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said.

The reason behind the pillar collapse is being investigated, he said.

So far, there was no report of any casualty, but the debris is being removed from the area for the safety of people, he said. PTI COR ADU NP