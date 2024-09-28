Pillar placed on Banda-Mahoba rail track in UP, minor held

Mahoba(UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly putting a fencing pillar on the Banda-Mahoba rail track, causing disruptions on Saturday, police said.

The driver of the passenger train had to apply emergency brakes to stop the train after he noticed a concrete pillar on the tracks, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the driver of a passenger train informed the Railway Protection Force and police about the obstruction on the track, they said.

"Police team along with RPF reached the spot and detained a minor. The minor has confessed to placing the pillar on the track," Circle Officer (CO) of the area Deepak Dubey said.

The rail traffic on the route was cleared shortly after the pillar was removed from the track, the officer said.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the day in Ballia.

A rail engine hit a stone placed on the railway track in the Bairia area on Saturday, officials said, adding that no damage was caused.

Public Relations Officer of the North Eastern Railway Ashok Kumar told PTI that on Saturday the loco pilot applied emergency brakes after seeing the stone. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG