Pillar used in Metro Rail construction falls, man feared dead

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) A huge pillar-like structure, used in the ongoing construction of Metrorail Phase 2 fell down late on Thursday and a passerby was feared dead.

While officials did not immediately comment on the mishap, reports on television channels said a two wheeler rider was trapped under the pillar like structure and that he was feared dead.

The mishap happened on Mount Poonamalle Road near Ramapuram.

Efforts were on to remove the structure and rescue the man, reports added. PTI VGN SA