Pillion rider dies after tree branch falls on two-wheeler in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) A 47-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him while he was travelling on a scooter at Palode near here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Kumar, a native of Idinjar, Thenoor.

According to police, Kumar and his friend Joy were returning after attending a marriage on Wednesday night.

At around 10.30 pm, when they reached near Mullachal in the Palode area, a tree branch suddenly fell, hitting Joy, who was seated on the pillion of the scooter.

Both Kumar and Joy sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Kumar later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police officials said Kumar had suffered severe head injuries, which caused his death.

Palode police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH