Pilot accuses BJP-led Centre of weakening country's democratic framework

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of weakening India's democratic framework by undermining constitutional institutions.

Addressing a training programme for Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the party office in Tonk, Pilot said India has long been regarded as the world's largest and strongest democracy.

"The Election Commission was once known for its commitment to ensuring that not even a single voter is left out, whether in mountains, deserts or border hamlets... Over the years, this institutional strength has eroded," the Congress national general secretary said.

"Democracy becomes stronger only when institutions are strong, but the BJP government at the Centre has weakened democracy by interfering with constitutional bodies," he added.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had ordered checks of voter lists in several states, which revealed serious errors.

"These mistakes were not accidental but deliberate and conspiratorial," he alleged.

Pilot, the MLA from Tonk constituency, also criticised the changes in the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and called it an attempt to dilute the EC's independence.

Referring to the Bihar Assembly elections, he alleged that the BJP government transferred Rs 10,000 into women's bank accounts during the poll process while the EC remained a silent spectator, which, he said, raised questions about its impartiality.

Pilot asked the party workers to stay vigilant and play an active role in the ongoing special revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We must be aware of our rights. Before we change the country, we must change ourselves," he said. PTI SDA RHL