Pilot Baba's last rite performed at his Haridwar ashram

Haridwar, Aug 22 (PTI) Disciples of spiritual guru Somnath Giri, popularly known as Pilot Baba, performed his last rites at his ashram in Kankhal here on Thursday.

Somnath Giri, who recently died in Mumbai, was accorded a ‘mahasamadhi’ -- burial in the sitting posture.

Former Union minister Ajay Bhatt and representatives of 13 akharas turned up to pay homage to him. A Japanese disciple, ‘Yogmata’ Keiko Aikawa was among them.

Pilot Baba's disciples Sadhvi Chetnanand Giri and Sadhvi Shraddha Giri performed the last rites.

Before becoming a sanyasi, Somnath Giri served as a pilot in the Indian Air Force.

He had participated as an IAF Wing Commander in the 1962 war against China and the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan.

He took sanyas in 1974.