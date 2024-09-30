Pilot project on 'family digital cards': Field level inspection from Oct 3 in T’gana

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to begin the process for issuance of 'family digital cards' on a pilot basis in 119 Assembly constituencies in an effective manner.

The Telangana CM suggested selecting one urban and one rural area within each constituency for the project.

Revanth Reddy conducted a high-level review on issuing the family digital cards at the state secretariat, an official release said.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister that the selection of villages, wards/divisions for field level inspection in 119 constituencies has been completed.

Apprising the Chief Minister of the time required to complete the project, officials said the field visit will be carried out for five days from October 3 to 7.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that field level officials should seek the permission of families before taking their photos. The authorities have been asked that taking photos of the families should be optional only and not to take the photos if the family members object, the release said. Officials briefed the CM that the process of identification of families has already been completed based on the data of Ration Cards, Pension, Self-Help groups, Farmer Insurance, Insurance, Health insurance, etc.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to prepare a report on the challenges and productive outcome in issuing digital cards based on the pilot project. A full-scale field level inspection will be carried out after discussing the report and rectifying the errors. The CM further said that his government has decided to establish integrated residential schools, aiming to provide quality education to poor students in 100 Assembly constituencies in the state, another release said.

The integrated residential school will be set up in 20 to 25 acres in each constituency at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

The official process has already started in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies and these integrated residential schools will be set up on par with Corporate school standards.

After releasing DSC-2024 results at the state secretariat on Monday, Revanth Reddy alleged that during previous BRS a single DSC exam was conducted and only 7,857 posts were filled during the ten-year rule, while the Congress government conducted DSC to fill 11,062 posts within 10 months of coming to power.

The certificate verification will be carried out in a 1:3 ratio for each post. The appointment letters will be given to the selected candidates at LB stadium on October 9, the Chief Minister added. PTI VVK VVK ROH