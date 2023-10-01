Pilot training academy to be set up at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh: CM

Itanagar, Oct 1 (PTI) A pilot training academy will be set up at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has provided the land on lease to the New Zealand Aviation Academy, which will set it up, he said.

"Great news for aspiring pilots! New Zealand Aviation Academy shall be setting up a pilot training academy at Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh. @AAI_Official has provided the land on lease for the academy. Our youngsters won't have to go out for training. Congratulations," he posted on X, sharing a photo of the Donyi Polo airport at Holongi. PTI UPL UPL SOM