Pilot vehicle of Haryana minister overturns in Kurukshetra; 1 injured

Kurukshetra, Jul 13 (PTI) A pilot vehicle of Haryana minister Subhash Sudha on Saturday overturned here, leaving a police commando injured, police said.

The accident took place when the minister was going from Chandigarh to Mahendragarh, they said.

The pilot vehicle overturned on an express highway seven kilometres from Pehowa, police said. It overturned after one of its tyres burst and its axle broke down, police said.

The injured commando was initially admitted to a hospital in Pehowa and later referred to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. He had fractured an arm, police added.