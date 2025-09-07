Pilot voices concern over rising drug abuse among youth, calls for collective fight

Chittorgarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot on Sunday expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth and urged society to work collectively to tackle the problem.

Pilot, who offered prayers at Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple here on his 48th birthday, said, "Today's youth must wage a war against drugs." Giving the call for 'Yuvaon ka yudh, drugs ke viruddh' during an address to party workers, he stressed that parents, society and administration must rise above politics, caste and religion to save children from falling prey to addiction.

He also urged parents to provide quality education so that youngsters can aspire to reach decision-making positions.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra extended birthday greetings to Pilot. PTI AG NSD NSD