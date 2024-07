Pune, Jul 17 (PTI) In a setback to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane has quit the party along with two former corporators from the township near Pune.

Gavhane and the others submitted resignation letters to party president Sunil Tatkare.

“We will seek the blessing of Sharad Pawar,” Gavhane said on Wednesday. PTI SPK VT VT