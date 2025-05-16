Pimpri Chinchwad firm loses nearly Rs 2 cr; man held from Gujarat

Pune, May 16 (PTI) A man was arrested from Gujarat for allegedly duping a firm from Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune of nearly Rs 2 crore, an official said on Friday.

A sum of Rs 1 crore lost by the firm has also been recovered, the Pimpri Chinchwad police official added.

"An accountant of a Bhosari MIDC-based firm received a message on May 15, purportedly from the company's director, asking him to transfer Rs 1.95 crore into a client's account for a project. As the display name and photo linked to the number matched that of the director, the unsuspecting accountant transferred the funds," he said.

"Soon after, the actual director received a message on his phone about the transaction and alerted the accountant. It was then they realised a fraud had occurred. A case was immediately registered and teams began tracing the money trail to recover the amount," said the official.

Technical analysis revealed the funds had been distributed across multiple accounts, with some withdrawals being made from a bank in Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

With help from CCTV footage from the bank there, Jenil Waghela was held from Surat, the official said.

"We managed to freeze Rs 1 crore during the operation. Preliminary investigations suggest Waghela was assisted by two others from Gujarat. A probe is underway," the official added. PTI SPK BNM