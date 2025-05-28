Pinarayi Vijayan documentary premiers amid opposition criticism

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Amidst intense criticism from the opposition in Kerala, a documentary chronicling the personal and political journey of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his administrative achievements was premiered here on Wednesday.

Eminent actor Kamal Haasan officially launched 'Pinarayi the Legend', the 30-minute-long documentary, in the presence of CM Vijayan, his cabinet colleague V Sivankutty, Rajya Sabha M P A A Rahim and other prominent leaders of the party.

A cake-cutting ceremony by the CM marked the occasion at the central stadium here.

The documentary highlights the achievements of CM Vijayan during his nine-year-long tenure and delves into significant episodes in his personal and political life. It was produced by the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association to commemorate the 4th anniversary celebrations of the second Vijayan government.

Strongly justifying the documentary, which also includes a song, association president P Honey said no other chief minister in the state has shown such consideration for the secretariat employees like Pinarayi Vijayan.

Lavishing praises on Vijayan, he said no other administrator has brought revolutionary changes in the state like the Left veteran.

"As his consecutive government enters into the 10th year, we wished to make the occasion grand and memorable. The documentary was brought out as part of that," he told reporters here on the sidelines of the function.

The association leader also rejected criticism that the documentary was made to glorify CM Vijayan.

"Whatever is shown in the documentary is not just praise. It is reality. We are trying to bring that reality to the people through this documentary," he further said.

Earlier, Opposition Congress intensely criticised the move by the Association to bring out the documentary and alleged that it was an attempt to glorify CM Vijayan ahead of upcoming elections. PTI LGK ROH