Pinarayi Vijayan launches ‘CM with Me’ initiative for direct citizen grievance redressal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched ‘CM with Me’, a new initiative enabling citizens to register complaints and receive time-bound responses.

Inaugurating the programme’s call centre here, Vijayan said the platform aims to bridge communication gaps between the government and the people.

“If such a gap exists, this initiative will help resolve it. Every complaint will be acknowledged, acted upon, and the complainant will be informed of the outcome within 48 hours,” he said.

Calling it an "unprecedented step in public governance", the CM said the 24/7 call centre will operate in two layers—the first to receive complaints, and the second to coordinate with departments for resolution.

“If a grievance cannot be solved, citizens will be informed transparently,” he added.

Vijayan said the initiative is part of building a “New Kerala,” ensuring people’s participation in governance.

“The system will also help citizens understand welfare projects and suggest improvements,” he said.

The platform will be supported by ten police personnel and officials from various departments, with the Chief Secretary A Jayathilak coordinating and the CM’s special duty officer monitoring activities.

District-level nodal officers will further strengthen the network, Vijayan said.

Actor Tovino Thomas was the first caller, expressing support for the initiative.

The chief minister also attended to calls from three other citizens, including a woman named Daisy from Kannur, who sought assistance for constructing a house under the Life Mission project.

Ministers K Rajan, Veena George, V Sivankutty, and Roshy Augustine were present at the launch.