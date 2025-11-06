Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Madhya Pradesh CM over arrest of Kerala priest

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has drawn the attention of his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, to the reported arrest of a Kerala priest in the Jhabua area of the state.

Vijayan urged Yadav to ensure that Father Godwin, who was reportedly arrested for alleged religious conversion, is not subjected to any harassment.

In his letter, Vijayan noted that Father Godwin is a native of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala and has been engaged in several charitable activities in Madhya Pradesh.

"I request you to kindly look into the matter personally and ensure that Father Godwin is not subjected to any kind of harassment and that there is no arbitrary action on the part of any officials," the CM said in his letter, according to a statement from his office. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH