Pinarayi Vijayan''s statement on Sanatana Dharma clear: CPI(M) state secretary Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) Kerala state secretary of CPI(M) M V Govindan on Thursday said an attempt was being made to link social reformer Sree Naryayana Guru with ‘Sanatana Dharma,’ which is based on ‘Chathurvarnya’ system.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan endorsed the remarks made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that Guru, who preached “one caste, one religion and one God for all,” should not be portrayed as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma.

“The CM’s statement at the inaugural function of the Sivagiri pilgrimage is clear and should be acceptable to all,” he said.

He criticised Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan’s speech at Sivagiri on Wednesday that the Chief Minister’s statement was tantamount to bestowing the right of Santana Dharma exclusively to the Sangh Parivar.

“Satheeshan is trying to whitewash the arguments of BJP-RSS on Sanatana Dharma,” Govindan alleged.

Govindan said the BJP-RSS combine was trying to appropriate Guru’s ideals with that of Sanatana Dharma, which was based on the Chathurvarnya system.

“Their ultimate idea is to change the Constitution and create a Hindu Rashtra based on that system,” he said.

Satheeshan had said that Sanatana Dharma was not just about the ‘varna’ system, but part of our cultural heritage, encompassing Advaita, Tatwamasi, the Vedas and Upanishads and the concept should not be the exclusive right of the Sangh Parivar. PTI MVG MVG ADB