`Pink alarms' installed in Datia hospital for safety of women staff

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) In a first, `pink alarms' have been installed at the government-run district hospital and medical college in Datia town of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The issue of safety of women staff at public hospitals came to the fore recently after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The alarm system was district collector Sandeep Makin's initiative, a state public relations department official said.

"This is the first government hospital in the state where this facility has been provided," he said.

The pressing of an alarm will set off a siren and within five minutes the security will reach the person in trouble, the official added.

Alarms were installed in the staff duty room on all the three floors of the Maternity Ward, Trauma Center and the New OPD Block, civil surgeon and hospital superintendent Dr K C Rathore said. PTI MAS KRK