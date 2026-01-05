Pink booth inaugurated at DU north campus for student safety

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) To strengthen campus security and increase police visibility, two police booths, a Pink Booth at Miranda House College and an Integrated Police Booth at the Arts Faculty, were inaugurated at the University of Delhi’s North Campus on Monday, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Yogesh Singh inaugurated the booths, located near Patel Chest and at Gate No. 4 of the Arts faculty on Chhatra Marg, one of the city’s busiest student zones and sensitive due to frequent protests, officials stated.

According to the statement, senior officers of Delhi Police, university officials and college principals attended the event, followed by a ceremony at the Vice Regal Lodge.

Addressing the gathering, Golchha said, "We are companions in times of need," adding that the new booths were an extension of existing policing arrangements in the area.

He said the Pink Booth would be managed by women police personnel but would remain accessible to all sections of society, the statement read.

Describing the initiative as a meaningful step towards campus safety, VC Yogesh Singh said, "The Pink Booth is a symbol of security, confidence, empowerment, dignity, and trust.” He stressed that cooperation between the university and police was essential. Addressing students, he added, "Your safety is our responsibility, but you must also respect the law." Officials said that the booths will operate round the clock with women staff deployed and facilities such as computers, Wi-Fi, CCTV monitoring, first-aid kits and communication equipment.

They will provide services including e-FIR registration, cyber complaints, verification services and quick assistance to women in distress, the officials said.

Miranda House principal Bijayalakshmi Nanda said the Pink Booth had transformed a previously unsafe stretch near Patel Chest into a safer space.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, who proposed similar booths across other campuses, delivered the vote of thanks.