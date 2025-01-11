‘Pink toilets’ will be built in prominent market across Delhi: Mayor Khichi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Saturday said ‘Pink toilets’ will be constructed for women in prominent markets across Delhi.

The announcement followed a meeting at the Civic Centre with 100 women entrepreneurs from Delhi, who were led by Priyanka Saxena, General Secretary of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Women's Council.

The gathering, organised under the leadership of CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, focused on various civic issues affecting women in business.

During the meeting, the women raised several concerns, including the lack of adequate parking in markets like Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh, which make it difficult for customers to access these areas.

"It is not possible to travel with cash in cabs and autos, and parking is often unavailable," they stated.

They also pointed out that the increasing security issues, such as chain and mobile phone snatching, have raised alarms.

The women entrepreneurs also expressed challenges related to obtaining affordable loans and the lack of clean public toilets in these areas.

They also mentioned that they were receiving notices related to trade licenses and house taxes.

In response to these concerns, Khichi assured the group that pink toilets would be installed in major markets as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party government is re-elected.

He also announced plans to develop selfie points in key historical markets such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kashmiri Gate, to celebrate the city's cultural heritage. PTI SHB NB NB