Pioneer puppeteer from Odisha Maguni Kuanr dies at 88

Bhubaneswar, June 1 (PTI) Eminent rod puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Chandra Kuanr died at his residence in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Saturday due to old age-related ailments.

He was 88.

Kuanr was conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu last year for his contribution to the field of art for keeping alive the dying art of rod puppetry.

In rod puppetry, puppets are controlled by rods from below.

The President, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed grief over the demise of the puppeteer.

"The footprints he left will always be a source of inspiration. My condolences to his bereaved family, friends and fans," Murmu said in a post on X.

Patnaik said that Kuanr played an important role in reviving the endangered ‘Kandhei Nach’ tradition of Odisha.

The chief minister also directed that his last rights would be conducted with full state honours.