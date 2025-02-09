Pir Panjal winter festival begins in J-K's Poonch with focus on youth

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday kicked off the 51-day Pir Panjal winter festival in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, a defence spokesman said.

The festival, which will culminate on March 31, is a testament to the army's unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and social reformation, particularly against drug abuse, the spokesman said.

He said the festival encompasses a diverse array of sports and cultural activities, including U-25 boys' cricket tournament, U-25 boys and U-21 girls' volleyball tournament, open kho-kho meet for girls, Gujari and Pahari folk dance performances, and a dance talent hunt.

The festival will also witness solo and group singing competitions -- an opportunity for school and college students to showcase their talents -- along with science and arts exhibitions to showcase their knowledge and creativity with painting, essay writing and elocution contests.

Live musical performance by a well-known artiste on the final day is another major attraction of the festival, the spokesman said.

The initiative serves as a catalyst for fostering sportsmanship, cultural renaissance, and holistic development among the youth, particularly those hailing from remote and marginalised communities of the district, he said.

The response from the enthusiastic populace of Poonch underscores the camaraderie shared between the community and the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

Beyond mere festivities, the Pir Panjal winter festival embodies a transformative movement, inspiring young minds to eschew the perils of substance abuse and channel their energies toward constructive and life-affirming pursuits, he added. PTI TAS ARI