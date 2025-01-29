'Pissed off' over denial of ZP poll ticket to father, Latur man pees outside NCP MLA's office

Latur, Jan 21 (PTI) A man urinated outside the local office of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sanjay Bansode in Latur district on Wednesday to protest denial of a ticket to his father for the next month's Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls.

A video of the incident in Udgir tehsil has gone viral on social media.

The protest was triggered after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a long-time social and political worker from the Nideban area in Udgir, was denied candidature by the NCP for the February 5 ZP polls.

Alleging injustice by the party leadership, his son, Nitin Ekurkekar, expressed his outrage by urinating outside Bansode's office. The man shared a video of the protest on his social media handle, but as it created a controversy, he deleted the clip.

Supporters of Madhukar Ekurkekar, who was seeking a ticket to contest Nideban Zilla Parishad polls, claimed that despite years of dedicated grassroots work, he was sidelined by the party.

A dozen ZPs and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced two days later. PTI COR RSY