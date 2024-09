Kathua/Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) Police on Thursday seized a pistol and five rounds of ammunition from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Acting on an tipoff, a police team found a packet lying at an isolated spot in the Khanpur village and seized it, they said.

A pistol and five rounds were found in the packet, the officials added. PTI COR/AB AB SZM