Pistols, cartridges seized, two men arrested

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two men after three country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession, a police official said here.

Zeeshan Jamil Ahmed (19) and Dinesh Kumar Mahendra Pal (20), the accused, hail from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in Wadala area and nabbed the duo, booking them under the Arms Act.

Investigation into from where and for what purpose they acquired the weapons is underway.