Pit caves in at construction site in Thane; no injuries

Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) A section of a large excavation pit at an under-construction building site collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday at a project location of “Shri Lakshmi Narayan Enterprises near Mukund Society”, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

He said a portion of the pit, 40 feet long and 35-40 feet deep, caved in. For public safety, disaster management personnel have barricaded the affected zone, said Tadvi. PTI COR NR