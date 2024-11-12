Pitbull chews off owner's son's face in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A pitbull chewed off its owner's 26-year-old son' lips and a part of his face in the Khalilpur area here, police said.

Advertisment

The man, Aditya Shankar Gangwar, underwent surgery Monday night, Dr Kaushal Kumar, a senior surgeon at a private hospital, said on Tuesday.

Forest department ranger Vaibhav Chaudhary said the dog was caught by the municipal corporation team.

The civic body's risk in-charge Guru Charanjit Singh said the dog has been kept in the Animal Birth Centre, so that it does not attack anyone else.

Advertisment

Though the dog is calm since, the workers present there are scared of going near it, he said.

According to local residents, they heard Aditya screaming when the dog attacked him and rushed to save him.

Pitbull is known for its ferocious temper and is often seen attacking even the owners. PTI COR NAV VN VN