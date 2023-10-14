Pitch Perfect: Restaurants, bars curate cricket-themed menu, line-up goodies and offers for Ind-Pak match

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Not just India and Pakistan cricket teams have prepared for the high-tension World Cup match on Saturday, but restaurants and bars in the national capital region have also geared up to celebrate the biggest and perhaps the most important game in the entire tournament with some quirky goodies, cricket-themed menu, offers and great discounts.

While some restaurants have come up with dishes named after great cricketers like AB de Villiers, others are offering free shots and food for every Pakistani wicket that falls.

Apart from an 8x10 projector set up in an open area to "redefine the match-watching experience", Kylin restaurant and bar is treating its guests with an Indian cricket team jersey and a patriotic face tattoo for Rs 699 per person.

"Enjoy unlimited aerated beverages, paired with any 2 starters from our menu. If Pakistan loses a wicket, relish complimentary house nachos and salsa. And with India's victory, savour a 10 per cent discount on your bill," Saurabh Khanijo, owner Kylin, told PTI.

In its 'Stad-Yum' menu, Social outlets across the country have added some curiously-named dishes such as 'A.B. De Ribs', ‘Chauka Chakka Platter', ‘The 1983 Samosa Sampler', ‘The 2011 Bucket’, ‘The Doosra Shroom Shawarma’, and 'The 2023? Platter’, among other cricket-themed food options.

"The cricketing fever always is an exciting time for F&B brands in India because of the craze about the sport. People like to go out with their friends to enjoy the matches... This year at Social, we are delving into newer formats with the aim of providing engaging experiences for our communities across all Social outposts in India," said Vivek Dudani, head of events and programming at Social and antiSocial.

The Westin, Gurugram has prepared for the much-awaited showdown with live screening of the match, paired with a number of food and drink packages, such as 'Hattrick Package' at Rs 5000, 'Howzzat Package' at Rs 6000, 'Powerplay Package' at Rs 1999 for domestic beer and Rs 2999 for international beer, offering unlimited alcoholic beverages for three hours, along with with three-course crafted food offerings, including risotto cheese balls, salt and pepper vegetables, beer battered fish, meatballs in BBQ sauce.

Places like Limitless in Noida and The Drunken Botanist in Gurugram are offering not just great discounts but official merchandise as well.

While Limitless is welcoming cricket enthusiasts with 15 per cent discount on food and 25 per cent discount on all bottles, The Drunken Botanist is giving customers more reasons to celebrate the game with an Indian team jersey on spending Rs 5000. On a bill of Rs 8,000, they can take home two jerseys.

"Dive into the game with our World Cup Props - whistles for staff, jerseys for members, and umpire caps for managers. Relish our World Cup Special Menu, each dish a tribute to the game's flavours. Pair victories and defeats with our curated brews. Unite with us, let the unity roar in every cheer," said Sahil Sambhi, founder of The Drunken Botanist.

Neeraj Sharma of Camillo's restaurant said that they have prepared for the day with pizzas depicting Indian colours, a special edition of Bira beer called 'Gully' as well as shots named 'DRS', 'Run Out', and 'LBW'.

Also, to join India's celebration, Camillo's is giving its patrons a complimentary shot for every Pakistani wicket.

Another restaurant and bar, Maxout has introduced an inventive 'Catch in Cricket Menu', featuring treats like Desi Vibes vada pav, baos, sushi, and dimsum, curated by chef Mahendar.

"Beyond the culinary delights, explore intriguing additions to their menu, including inventive cocktails like Tincture Infusions, Headbanger, brew & blend, and more, concocted by mixologist Nick," said Maxout owner Roshni Sharma.

To end the day on a sweet note, hopefully, Four Points by Sheraton is offering one-plus-one offer on pastries, croissants, and donuts. CHO - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar also has a delightful treat in store for cricket enthusiasts.

If India clinches victory in the Indo-Pak match, the Vietnamese restaurant will offer desserts on the house, adding a touch of sweetness to the celebration. PTI MAH SHD