Pithoragarh-Munsyari, Haldwani-Almora air services launched in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched the helicopter services on Pithoragarh-Munsyari and Haldwani-Almora routes under UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme.

After launching the air services virtually from here, the chief minister stated that these services will facilitate travel for common citizens and tourists to remote areas of the state.

He said that Almora and Munsyari are ancient and culturally significant cities in the state, attracting tourists from across the country and the world.

Dhami said, "With the launch of air services, tourists will now be able to reach Almora and Munsyari with ease. These services will reduce the travel time from Haldwani to Almora from three to four hours to just a few minutes. The launch of helicopter services will boost tourism and economic development in both regions." He said that schemes like 'UDAN', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made a significant contribution to strengthening air connectivity in the state.

Dhami said that under the scheme, airstrips and heliports have been developed in many parts of the state. Work is underway to operate air services from 18 heliports in the state, with services having been successfully launched at a dozen heliports so far, he highlighted.

The CM stated that helicopter services have already connected important areas such as Gauchar, Joshiara, Haldwani, Munsyari, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital and Almora. He stated that other important areas will also be connected in the future.

Furthermore, Dhami stated that continuous efforts are being made to expand international flights to establish Uttarakhand as a global destination, and work is underway to develop Jolly Grant and Pantnagar airports for international flights.

The helicopter services on two corridors — Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh and Haldwani-Almora-Haldwani — will operate twice daily, seven days a week.

On the Pithoragarh corridor, the helicopter will depart at 10:30 am and 1:50 pm for Munsyari, while the return flight to Pithoragarh will take-off at 10:50 am and 2:10 pm Similarly, on the Haldwani corridor, the helicopter service to Almora is scheduled at 11:50 am and 3:10 pm, while the return to Haldwani is slated for 12:50 pm and 4:10 pm.

The fare for these air services, provided by Heritage Aviation, has been fixed at Rs. 2,500 per person.