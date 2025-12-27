Pitroda inadvertently revealed Cong part of anti-India global alliance: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged that Sam Pitroda has "inadvertently" exposed the real face of the Congress by "revealing" that it is part of an "anti-India" global alliance and Rahul Gandhi often visits abroad to participate in their events, hoping his party would return to power at the Centre with their support.

Referring to Pitroda's remarks in his latest interview with a news channel, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Congress overseas department chairperson revealed that the party holds an "official position" in the Global Progressive Alliance (GPA) with Gandhi being part of its presidium.

"Rahul Gandhi's traditional family advisor and architect of his mindset and psychology, Sam Pitroda, in an interview yesterday, inadvertently exposed the real face of the Congress. He said the Congress is a part of the Global Progressive Alliance and Rahul Gandhi had recently visited Germany to take part in its meeting," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Trivedi alleged that GPA is associated with a network of organisations which are engaged in setting "anti-India narratives", and demanded the Congress explain its "role" in such a grouping.

"Rahul Gandhi has started daydreaming of gaining power with the support of anti-India forces since he is witnessing all such possibilities ending with the Congress," he said, referring to Gandhi's meeting with Berlin-based Hertie school president and professor Cornellia Woll during his recent visit to Germany.

Woll is one of the trustees of the Central European University, funded by US-based billionaire investor George Soros's Open Society Foundation, he alleged.

"At the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in January 2020, George Soros, while signalling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said that he had kept one billion dollars to re-establish civil society in the world and eliminate nationalist forces," Trivedi added.

Noting that Pitroda in his interview also stated that GPA is an alliance of 110 countries' democracy, the BJP leader said other than the "western world", only India, New Zealand, Australia and Japan in the east are "consistent vibrant democracies".

"I want a clear answer from the Congress. Which are these 110 countries which, in the disguise of democratic nations, try to damage India, the cradle of democracy in the world?" he posed.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi gave "anti-India statements" in Germany from the platform of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, an organisation banned by Russia in April, with its Ministry of Justice declaring it an organisation involved in illegal activities.

"A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said he was not allowed to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. You deliver a speech from the platform of an organisation banned by a country and then complain that that country does not want to meet you," he added.

Trivedi said that from the "revelations" made by Pitroda, it seems Gandhi has become a "permanent spokesperson" of anti-India global forces in Indian politics.

"Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, but why does he always meet anti-India organisations and anti-India individuals? Why does he never meet India-supporting institutions, India-friendly think tanks, industry leaders, lawmakers, or thought leaders? The Congress must answer these questions," he added.

Trivedi alleged that the Congress is no longer an ideology-based party.

"The BJP and the Communist (Left parties) are the only two ideology-based parties in the country. The Congress is fundamentally a leader-based, power-oriented party which only seeks power. We are a cadre-based and ideology-oriented party. For us, the nation is important. For them, power," he added.

The condition of the Congress leaders has now become like those players "who fight among themselves, do not do net practice and blame the umpire when they are run out", the BJP leader alleged. PTI PK NSD NSD