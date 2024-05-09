Pitroda's remarks spelled out Congress's 'true philosophy,' says Shekhawat

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that with his remarks, Sam Pitroda spelled out grand old party's "true and real philosophy that seeks to divide people on sectarian, caste, communal, regional and linguistic lines." Pitroda has now added a "racial" angle to it, he said.

"Making Pitroda resign as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas' Congress is just an eyewash, as he continues to be the adviser of the Congress and an ideological mentor of Rahul Gandhi," Shekhawat said in Faridkot.

Shekhawat was in the city in connection with the filing of nomination papers of party candidate Hans Raj Hans, who is contesting from the Faridkot seat in Punjab.

Pitroda, who resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, stoked a controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

The veteran leader was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanying him during his foreign visits.

Shekhawat said Pitroda's remarks need to be read against the backdrop of what Rahul Gandhi has been saying every day.

While Gandhi has day in and day out been "dividing" the Indians as Dalits, backwards, Adivasis and minorities in his election speeches, Pitroda took it further by adding a racial angle to Gandhi's divisive theory, he said.

The Union Minister said Pitroda's "racial" remarks only prove that he actually is the ideological mentor of Gandhi and whatever Gandhi has been saying in his public speeches is guided, directed and dictated by him alone.

On BJP's prospects in Faridkot, Shekhawat said not just Faridkot, the party will spring a pleasant surprise for everyone across Punjab.

"BJP will be the number one party in these elections, note it down,", he asserted. PTI CHS VSD VN VN