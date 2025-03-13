Pitting Hindus, Muslims against each other to have dangerous consequences: Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other will have dangerous consequences for the country.

She was reacting to controversies over Holi celebrations and Friday prayers coinciding on Friday during Ramzan.

"The atmosphere across the country is being vitiated. Earlier Holi was celebrated together by Hindus and Muslims like Eid," Mufti told reporters in the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The PDP president alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has "vitiated the atmosphere" in the state.

"The attitude towards Muslim is totally wrong. Hindus and Muslims in the country used to live happily but these people are spreading poison," she said.

Mufti said the consequences of vitiating the atmosphere would be dangerous.

"Pakistan's former president Zia ul Haq had created a similar atmosphere in the country and it (Pakistan) is yet to overcome that. They are sowing the same poison here and its consequences will be dangerous for the country in the times to come," she added.

Mufti expressed the hope that better sense prevails.

"I pray to God that good sense prevails and they do not pit Hindus and Muslims against each other. Holi is a good festival and everybody enjoys it. Let Hindus play Holi and Muslims offer prayers on Friday," she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K accused the BJP leadership of "trying to keep the pot simmering as they cannot give anything to the people in UP".

"They want to make them happy by unleashing atrocities on the Muslim community," she added.