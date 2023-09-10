Pity that spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics: Tharoor

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the diplomatic triumph of the 'Delhi Declaration' consensus makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation and cooperation to bear in its domestic dealings.

He said it was a pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics.

Tagging Kant's remarks in an interview on how the consensus was achieved on the paragraphs on Russia-Ukraine, Tharoor said in a post on X, "Well done @amitabhk87!Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS!" "'Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft,' says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!" Tharoor, a former under secretary-general, said in his post late Saturday night.

Tagging his earlier post, Tharoor on Sunday said on X, "This diplomatic triumph makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation and cooperation to bear in its domestic dealings." "The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition, and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point. No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this," he said.

"A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics!" he added.

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Sunday, Kant said it took more than 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 Declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit here. PTI ASK CK