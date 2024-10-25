Pivotal role of Northeast in textile industry: Giriraj Singh

Shillong, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of innovation and the Northeast region's pivotal role in the textile industry during the inauguration of the permanent campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Shillong, alongside the 12th convocation for the graduating class of 2024.

He projected the industry's growth to reach up to USD 350 billion by 2030, highlighting that handloom, technical textiles, and handicrafts contribute over Rs 45,000 crore in exports.

"The Northeast plays a vital role in our billion-dollar market," Singh said, encouraging graduates to embrace future challenges and asserting that "the future of fashion is in your hands." The Union Textiles Minister underscored the need for technological tools in design, insisting, "We must equip our students with the tools and technology to protect their creativity." Reflecting on his vision for the department, Singh vowed to elevate it to a nationally and globally recognised level.

He noted that textiles offer significant employment opportunities and advocated for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the design process, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Praising NIFT's VisionNxt initiative, he announced plans to establish NIFT campuses abroad and urged students to promote India's Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products globally.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita and State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh. PTI JOP MNB