Pixxel, Kita ink pact to mitigate carbon, nature-based risks

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Space start-up Pixxel has announced a partnership with Kita, an insurance and risk monitoring services provider for carbon solutions, to develop its risk modeling methodologies, with applications across blue carbon, afforestation and vegetation stress assessment.

Pixxel is putting in place a constellation of earth imaging satellites in the hyperspectral range to monitor the planet in greater detail. The start-up recently launched three of its commercial hyperspectral satellites, Fireflies.

With Pixxel's hyperspectral data, Kita aims to enhance its suite of monitoring and insurance products for clients, including major commodity traders, international development banks, investment funds, and insurance companies managing large-scale sustainability-focused programmes, a company statement said.

"By combining Pixxel’s data capabilities with Kita’s expertise, we are advancing the tools needed to support conservation-driven efforts, building a health monitor for the planet and empowering stakeholders to take meaningful climate action," said Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed.

Traditional methods of estimating above-ground biomass and growth for forestry projects rely on broad averages, leaving critical gaps in risk assessment.

Pixxel's hyperspectral data has the potential to bridge these gaps by enabling more granular and predictive approaches to habitat analysis and insurance-related risk assessment.

"Pixxel’s data will enable us to build the next generation of risk models to more accurately track emerging risks in real-time," said Paul Young, CTO and co-founder of Kita.

By capturing biophysical and biochemical indicators at a species level, Pixxel's technology provides high-resolution insights into ecosystem health.

Kita will use this data to further develop its risk modeling methodologies, with applications across blue carbon, afforestation and vegetation stress assessment.