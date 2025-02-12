Pixxel partners with Geospatial Insight to use hyperspectral data for climate solutions

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Bengaluru-based space technology company Pixxel, which is building the world’s highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, announced a partnership on Wednesday with Geospatial Insight, a recognised leader in geospatial data analytics for climate intelligence.

Under this collaboration, Geospatial Insight will integrate data from Pixxel’s 5m hyperspectral satellites into its comprehensive climate intelligence stack, according to an official release.

The partnership will support applications in risk monitoring, emissions reduction, and low-carbon solutions, the release added.

By leveraging Pixxel’s hyperspectral data, Geospatial Insight will develop advanced solutions to baseline and measure carbon sequestration, helping deliver high-quality carbon credits to its growing international client base.

Additionally Pixxel’s dataset will be integrated into Geospatial Insight’s GHGWatch platform, enhancing analytics for greenhouse gas monitoring and air quality assessments.

"Integrating Pixxel’s hyperspectral data into our GHGWatch service supports our customers in their efforts to reduce emissions by providing vital intelligence to help them define strategies for cutting methane emissions and ensuring compliance with environmental standards and regulations," stated Dave Fox, CEO of Geospatial Insight.

"Together, we aim to build a health monitor for the planet, delivering insights that drive sustainability and resilience against climate change," added Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel.

Pixxel recently launched three of its commercial hyperspectral satellites, Fireflies, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission.

The release stated that this marks the first phase of Pixxel’s commercial constellation, with three additional Firefly satellites scheduled for launch in Q2 2025. PTI JR SSK KH