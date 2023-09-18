Piyush Goyal accuses opposition of indulging in petty politics

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused some opposition members of indulging in petty politics at a time when the Lok Sabha is discussing the nation's parliamentary journey over the past 75 years.

Goyal condemned the mention of the EU Parliament's discussion on Manipur crisis, made by DMK member A Raja while participating in a debate on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings.' "The tone for today's debate on 75 years of parliamentary democracy was set by Prime Minister Modi and followed by almost all parties except some.

"It is unfortunate that some members are indulging in petty politics and are lowering the standard of the discussion to score some brownie points.... I request you to expunge these remarks condemning India from record," Goyal said intervening into the discussion.

Raja in his remarks said that in the past 10 years, the constitutional morality was distorted and social harmony came under threat.

"...the treasury benches has acted in a diabolical way throughout its term," Raja said.

Raja's speech was interrupted by the treasury benches, with mentions to the Sanatan Dharma row.

Responding to Raja, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad wondered if it was fair to raise the issue of the European Parliament condemning India when the MPs are moving to a new Parliament.

He also asked Raja if he would apologise for the language which was used against Sanatan Dharma.

Participating in the discussion, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that instances of 1984 Sikh riots, Babri Masjid demolition, 26/11 terror attacks, TADA-POTA laws, AFSPA, and Gujarat riots have crushed the democracy.

"Muslims representation is so low, we have been reduced to just voters and not law makers. I fear for the destruction of representative democracy in India," he said, adding "Hope the new Parliament does not become Hitler's Reichstag." The other members who participated in the discussion were NK Premachandran (RSP), Navneet Kaur Rana (independent), and Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). PTI RR CS CS VN VN